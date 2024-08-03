Venezuela looking to participate in BRICS’ projects, Maduro says

CARACAS, August 3. /TASS/. Venezuela is interested in taking part in projects being discussed by the BRICS grouping, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"BRICS is setting up a multicurrency system. Venezuela is in. BRICS is setting up an alternative to SWIFT. Venezuela is in. BRICS has put forward proposals in trade. Venezuela is in," the Venezuelan leader said at a news conference, taking a TASS reporter’s question.

Venezuela is at the doorstep of joining the BRICS group of nations with its resources, the country’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said earlier. Venezuela also confirmed that Maduro had been invited to attend a BRICS+ summit in Kazan in October.