Georgian PM points to persisting risks of terrorist attacks

TBILISI, July 30. /TASS/. The risk of terrorist attacks in Georgia will persist as long as the armed conflict in Ukraine continues, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in an interview with Imedi television.

"Risks will persist as long as the war in Ukraine continues. Our country will continue to face such risks until the situation changes. This is why we have repeatedly said and can say it again that we do hope the war will end next year. I will repeat that as far as our estimates and hopes go, the war in Ukraine will end next year at the latest," he said, when asked about the risk of a terrorist attack in relation to a case that the country’s State Security Service was investigating.

The agency said earlier that it was investigating a plot to assassinate Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party, which involved former senior Georgian officials residing in Ukraine. The criminal investigation was launched into preparations for an act of terrorism and conspiracy to change the country’s constitutional order by force.

According to Kobakhidze, recent assassination attempts on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and US presidential candidate Donald Trump, as well as the plot to assassinate Ivanishvili, are based on the same pattern.