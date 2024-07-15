Trump shooter bought 50 rounds of ammunition before assassination attempt — TV

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The shooter, who attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, bought 50 rounds of ammunition hours before firing at Trump, CNN said, citing sources.

According to the television channel, Thomas Matthew Crooks purchased ammunition at a local gun store.

The attempt on Trump’s life took place at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former US president suffered a minor injury to his ear and is in stable condition. However, the shooting that targeted Trump killed one of his supporters. The attacker, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was eliminated by US Secret Service members charged with protecting the former president. The motives of the shooting are yet unknown.