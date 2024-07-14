Trump confirms he was shot in the right ear and ‘much bleeding took place’

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he was shot in the right ear while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania and that "much bleeding took place."

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so "I realized then what was happening," Trump wrote on Truth Social network.

According to the Republican, nothing is known about the shooter yet.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," Trump added. He expressed his condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

Gunshots rang out in front of supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, as Trump was speaking for the Republican presidential nomination on Saturday. Trump interrupted his speech and video footage showed his right ear was bleeding. A statement from Trump spokesman Steven Cheung Chun, quoted by The New York Times, said that the former American leader "is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility." The attack occurred two days before the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to be confirmed as the US presidential candidate.