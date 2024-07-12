Lithuanian government resigns to inaugurated president

VILNIUS, July 12. /TASS/. The Lithuanian Cabinet of Ministers has resigned its powers before the officially inaugurated President Gitanas Nauseda, who was re-elected in late May for a second term for the next five years, according to the country's constitution.

"The powers of the Cabinet of Ministers have been accepted. The government is tasked to temporarily fulfill its duties until a new cabinet is formed," the president said.

The head of state can accept the previous composition of the government or demand changes. Prime Minister Ingrida Simonite was Nauseda's rival in the presidential election. Her work did not cause any complaints. The head of state is critical of the work of Agriculture Minister Kestutis Navickas and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, but experts believe that it is unlikely that the leader of the ruling conservative party will be replaced.

According to the law, the president must submit a candidate for prime minister to parliament for approval within 15 days after the cabinet regains its powers. It can be the former head of government, but not necessarily. After parliamentary approval, the prime minister starts forming his cabinet. The president must approve the nominations of ministers - previous or new ones.