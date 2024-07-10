Progress seen in Gaza’s Rafah border crossing issue after Doha meeting — report

CAIRO, July 10. /TASS/. Talks in Qatar achieved progress in the issue of resuming the work of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, Al Jazeera television reported.

The report said, citing sources, that "important progress was made in the Rafah crossing issue as well as the issue of the Philadelphi Corridor," a strip of land along the border between Gaza and Egypt.

Also, Al Hadath television reported that representatives from Egypt, Qatar, the US and Israel participating in the talks are "on the verge of an agreement on the principles of a Gaza truce."

The talks in the Qatari capital of Doha are reportedly attended by the Egyptian intelligence chief, the US Central Intelligence Agency director, director of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, and the chief of Israel's General Security Service.