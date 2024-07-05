Russian observers invited to monitor presidential election in Venezuela — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian observers have been invited to monitor the presidential election in Venezuela in July, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said.

"Yes, they have been invited. Our electoral process in proceeding as scheduled. We will receive a large group of Russian observers to monitor our electoral event," he told reporters.

According to the ambassador, invitations have been sent to Russia’s Central Election Commission and lawmakers of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

Venezuela will hold presidential election on July 28. Thirteen candidates will vie for the presidential office. Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has been nominated by the ruling Socialist Party. The majority of other candidates are members of moderate opposition. The far-right opposition is represented by Edmundo Gonzales Urrutia.