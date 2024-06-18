Hungary chooses 'make Europe great again' slogan for its EU presidency

BUDAPEST, June 18./TASS/. The official motto of Hungary’s EU presidency, set to start on July 1, will be Make Europe Great Again, Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka told journalists.

The motto of the presidency is an homage to former US President Donald Trump's election slogan "Make America Great Again." The Hungarian government, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban, openly sympathizes with the Republican and expects him to return to the White House after the November presidential election in the US.

Boka also showed journalists the official logo of the EU Council presidency. It features two faces of a Rubik's cube with the EU emblem of 27 stars arranged in a circle and the acronym HU 24 EU, standing for the Hungarian presidency.

Boka confirmed that among its priorities as president, Hungary will look to expand the organization to include Western Balkan countries, give a boost to the EU economy, fight illegal migration and develop agriculture with farmers in mind.

The Council of the European Union organizes meetings of the EU countries at the ministerial level in order to put into practice the EU development strategy outlined by the leaders of the member states. At these meetings, the European Commission's proposals are also discussed and approved. Each country holds the rotating presidency of the Council for six months. Hungary will be its president in the second half of this year.