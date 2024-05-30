Deployment of US missiles to Philippines creates risk of war, Beijing warns

BEIJING, May 30. /TASS/. The deployment of the United States’ Typhon weapon system to the Philippines is creating military risks in the region, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian said at a briefing.

"The actions of the US and the Philippines have exposed the entire region to US artillery fire, bringing in great military risks, seriously affecting the regional security framework and undermining regional peace and stability," Wu said.

According to him, the US has recently deployed a medium-range missile launcher to the Philippines under the guise of military exercises. This is the first time such a thing has happened in the Asia-Pacific region since the end of the Cold War, the Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson noted.