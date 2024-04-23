NATO has no plans to deploy nuclear forces in Poland — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. NATO has no plans to change its nuclear forces configuration or to deploy such forces in Poland, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Warsaw.

"There are no plans to expand then NATO [Nuclear] Sharing arrangements, no plans to deploy any more nuclear weapons in additional NATO countries," he said, answering a question from reporters.

Stoltenberg did not immediately understand the reporter’s question, forcing the reporter to explain that they were referring to the idea of deploying nuclear weapons in Poland.

Previously, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview for the Fakt newspaper that the Polish authorities have repeatedly discussed an option to deploy nuclear weapons in the republic under the NATO Nuclear Sharing program and stated their readiness for that. Duda claimed that the potential deployment of NATO nuclear warheads in Poland would become a step towards deterrence of Russia.