Polish premier refuses to hand over his country’s Patriot systems to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, April 19. /TASS/. Poland does not operate a sufficient number of Patriot air defense systems to send some of them to Ukraine, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after the EU summit in Brussels.

"At this point, we don’t have enough Patriots to share them with others," he said at a news conference, aired by TVP Info television.

He added that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s call to send more air defense systems to Ukraine had no relation to Poland, provided the country's geographical position near the frontline.