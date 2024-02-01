Protesting farmers drive their tractors into Brussels, move to European Quarter

BRUSSELS, February 1. /TASS/. A group of around 60 tractors entered Brussels from the south and headed to the European Quarter, where an emergency meeting of the European Council will be held later on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reported.

The meeting, to begin later in the day, will focus on allocating €50 billion to Ukraine over the next four years.

The tractors are not trying to block traffic and are moving at the speed of around 30 kmph. They are accompanied by a convoy of police cars and motorcycles.

Simultaneously, another motorcade of approximately 25-30 vehicles entered Brussels via Chauss·e d'Alsemberg and is also moving towards the city’s central distrcts.

The city’s traffic situation service reports that large groups of agricultural vehicles are also moving along the Brussels Ring Road and are entering the capital from the north.

A few dozens of tractors have already been spotted near the European Quarter. The district itself is cordoned off by the police, and even accredited journalists are not allowed to enter. Barbed wire barriers have been installed, while buses with riot police and several water cannons were seen in side streets near the area.

However, these security measures are nothing out of ordinary for European summits, which bring together the leaders of the union’s 27 member states and top European officials.

The city’s police department has officially warned drivers about the upcoming protests and recommended them to refrain from using cars.