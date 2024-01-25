Transnistria's military accuse Moldova of escalating tensions

CHISINAU, January 25. /TASS/. Transnistria's representatives in the Joint Control Commission (JCC) for the peacekeeping operation have called on Moldova to abandon actions that lead to an escalation of tensions between the two banks of the Dniester, the JCC co-chairman from the unrecognized republic, Oleg Belyakov, told the media after the meeting.

"We see what has been happening on the territory of Transnistria since the introduction of customs duties by Moldova. There have been mass rallies and protests. This causes a very big annoyance in society and can lead to consequences in the Security Zone (dividing line along the Dniester - TASS)," Belyakov said.

According to him, the Transnistrian side expressed its concerns in a message to Moldovan representatives, accusing Chisinau of violating the 1992 agreement on the principles of a peace settlement of the conflict. In it, the conflicting sides pledged not to resort to sanctions, blockades, restrictions on the movement of people, goods and cargo.

Earlier, Transnistrian authorities accused Moldova of restricting the supply of medicines and medical equipment, as well as blocking the export of a number of enterprises. Starting this year, Chisinau began charging duties on goods being delivered to Transnistria through the Moldovan territory. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky told TASS that the damage to Transnistrian companies would amount to tens of millions of dollars a year, while the restrictions would affect prices inside the self-proclaimed republic and other economic indicators. Several mass protests in Transnistria followed.

The Security Zone along the Dniester River is guarded by a joint peacekeeping force of Russia, Moldova and Transnistria.