Iraq calls emergency meeting of LAS Council over Iranian shelling of Erbil

CAIRO, January 17. /TASS/. Baghdad has called an emergency meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States (LAS) following the recent shelling by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces) of the city of Erbil, the administrative center of Iraqi Kurdistan.

"Iraq called on the Arab League’s Council to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, to condemn the Iranian bombardment of the city of Erbil on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, which caused casualties and victims, as well as damage to public and private property," Alsumaria TV channel quotes the Iraqi Foreign Ministry as saying.

The Foreign Ministry said the participants in the meeting would hold consultations to "coordinate action and condemn this attack."

In the early hours of January 16, the IRGC attacked several targets in Erbil with ballistic missiles. According to a statement by the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces, the attack targeted "several terrorist sites in Erbil in response to recent terrorist attacks inside Iran." It also stated that the attack "destroyed the main spy headquarters of the [Israeli intelligence service] Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan."