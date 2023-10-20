Pashinyan’s speech at European Parliament reflected national interests — senior diplomat

YEREVAN, October 20. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s speech at the European Parliament earlier this week reflected his country’s national interests and there was no official reaction from Russia to it, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told a briefing on Friday.

When asked to comment on the remarks of a high-ranking source in Moscow, who said that Pashinyan is following Vladimir Zelensky’s example "post-haste," Kostanyan said, "I don’t think there is any need to comment on unidentified sources."

"Our Russian partners have conveyed no such message to us via official channels. The Armenian prime minister’s speech at the European Parliament totally reflects Armenia’s national interests."

Pashinyan told the European Parliament on October 17 that Armenia’s partners in the area of security had allegedly made public calls for a change of power in the country amid the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Later, a high-ranking source in Moscow said that Pashinyan was essentially following in Zelensky’s footsteps. "We consider Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s speech at the European Parliament on October 17 absolutely irresponsible and provocative, especially as far as Russia and Russian-Armenian relations are concerned," the source said. "We see how they are trying to make Ukraine No 3 out of Armenia, with Moldova already Ukraine No 2, and now Pashinyan is following in Vladimir Zelensky’s footsteps post-haste."