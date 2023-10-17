Mongolian leader invites Putin to Khalkhin Gol Victory celebrations next year

ULAANBAATAR, October 17. /TASS/. Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh invited Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting in Beijing on Tuesday to attend the celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet and Mongolian troops over Japan on the Khalkhin Gol River that will take place in 2024.

"I am glad again to invite you to Mongolia on a state visit next year to celebrate the jubilee of the joint victory of the Mongolian and Soviet peoples in the battles on the Khalkhin Gol River," the head of the Mongolian state said.

In 2025, Mongolia will also celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, he added.

"We should not forget the historic feat of the Russian people who saved the world from Nazism and fascism. That is why, I believe that we will celebrate the jubilee of the Great Victory together," the Mongolian president said.

Khalkhin Gol Battles

The battles on the Khalkhin Gol River took place in May-September 1939. The Soviet and Mongolian troops commanded by Georgy Zhukov routed forces of Japan’s Kwantung Army that invaded the Mongolian People’s Republic. The victory on the Khalkhin Gol River exerted serious influence on Japan’s decision to refrain from entering the war against the Soviet Union on the side of fascist Germany.

For Zhukov, this was the first experience of commanding a large-scale battle. The Soviet military commander was awarded Mongolian medals and the Hero of the Mongolian People’s Republic title. The house where he lived in Ulaanbaatar now operates as the world’s sole museum of Georgy Zhukov. Residents of the aimaks (regions) in Mongolia that were the scene of the battles take care of the monuments to fallen Soviet soldiers.