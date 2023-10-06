Kazakhstan’s military personnel to take part in CSTO Unbreakable Brotherhood drills

ASTANA, October 6. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will send members of its armed forces’ airborne assault units to take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)’s Unbreakable Brotherhood exercise in Kyrgyzstan, the Kazakh Defense Ministry’s press service said in a statement.

"The Unbreakable Brotherhood-2023 joint exercises with the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO will be held in accordance with the plan of joint training of management bodies and formations of the CSTO collective security system for 2023 on October 6-13, 2023 at the training grounds in Balykchy, Kyrgyzstan," the statement said.

According to the ministry, military contingents from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will participate in the exercise. "The main task of the exercise is to improve the coherence of military contingents of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces during peacekeeping operations. Airborne assault troops from Kazakhstan’s armed forces are taking part in the exercise. As part of the exercise, Kazakh servicemen will drive in a convoy of vehicles and armored vehicles along the route Almaty to Balykchy," the ministry clarified.