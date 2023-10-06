Turkish army eliminates 26 Kurdish militants in northern Syria

ISTANBUL, October 6. /TASS/. The Turkish army has eliminated 26 militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria in the area of Operation Euphrates Shield, the country’s Defense Ministry said on its X (formerly Twitter) page.

"Our servicemen gave a decisive response to the terrorists who launched an attack last night near our Dabuk base in the area of Operation Euphrates Shield. Twenty-six PKK terrorists were eliminated," the statement said.

Ankara considers the PKK as a major threat to national security. The Turkish army regularly conducts operations against Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria and maintains a large group of troops in the region.