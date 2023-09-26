Commander of Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar reportedly visits Russia

CAIRO, September 26. /TASS/. The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, is reported to have paid a visit to Russia, as follows from a post uploaded to the page of the LNA press service on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

At an invitation received from Russia Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar visited Russia on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the post reads. Haftar is reported to have held talks with Russian decision-makers on developments in Libya and discussed bilateral relations as well as issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, the Libyan media resource Al-Marsad said Haftar paid a brief working visit to Moscow, reportedly at the invitation of Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.