Russia sees prospects of cooperation with North Korea amid UN sanctions — Putin

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia-North Korea military-technical cooperation has prospects despite Moscow's compliance with UN Security Council sanctions.

"There are certain restrictions. Russia complies with all these restrictions, but there are things that we can certainly talk about, discuss, think about. And there are prospects here, too," Putin said, responding to a question about whether the topic of military-technical cooperation was discussed during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Putin pointed out that "Russia is a self-sufficient country." "But within the framework of the current rules we have opportunities, which we also pay attention to and discuss," he added.