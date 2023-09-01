Ukraine may get its first ten Abrams tanks in mid-September

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. In mid-September, the armed forces of Ukraine may get the first ten US-made M1 Abrams tanks out of the 31 pledged to the Kiev government, the Politico newspaper wrote citing Pentagon officials.

According to the report, the tanks have already been delivered to Germany and will be delivered to Ukraine after repairs.

"The US is committed to expedite delivery of the 31 tanks to Ukraine by the fall," the newspaper quoted US Army Europe and Africa spokesperson Col. Martin O’Donnell as saying.

In his words, 200 Ukrainian servicemen have completed their training course in using M1 Abrams at US training bases in Germany. They are now working to ensure they stay proficient on the tanks at Grafenwoehr Army base in Germany "until the tanks are ready for the battlefield," the newspaper quoted O’Donnell as saying.