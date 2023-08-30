Operations at Gabon’s main port facility halted — Associated Press

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. Gabon’s primary port facility in Libreville, the national capital, has de facto halted all operations since the military seized power in the Central African country.

No permits for vessels to depart the port are being issued, the Associated Press reported, citing marine security provider Ambrey.

It is not known yet whether airlines are currently operating in Gabon, the news agency added.

A military-created structure called the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions has assumed full political authority in Gabon, although its membership has not yet been disclosed. Additionally, there is no information on the current whereabouts of deposed Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba. His family members said that his fate was unknown, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported. The Gabonese government has not yet issued any official statements.