Use of force still on the table for Niger, says ECOWAS commissioner

RABAT, August 21. /TASS/. The use of force for settling the crisis in Niger where rebels seized power in late July is still on the table, Abdel-Fatau Musah, commissioner for political affairs, peace and security of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), told Al Jazeera.

"The use of force is still on the table, we haven’t revoked it [this option]," Musah said.

"We don’t want to fight with the people of Niger, our problem is the military junta," he continued.

The ECOWAS commissioner also reaffirmed the West African bloc’s resolve "to necessarily liberate the captive president of Niger and restore the constitutional order" in the country.

On July 26, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (known as CNSP for its French name: Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. The ECOWAS leaders imposed severe sanctions on the rebels, demanded that Bazoum be released and threatened to use force.