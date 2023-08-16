ECOWAS activates rapid response forces to restore order in Niger

RABAT, August 17. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commenced the activation of its rapid response forces for restoration of the constitutional order in Niger, Al Hadath reported Wednesday.

The association announced that the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff will meet in the Ghana capital city of Accra on August 17-18 to discuss the final plan of deployment of the rapid response forces in Niger.

In late July, a military coup took place in Niger, which resulted in ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum.