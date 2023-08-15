UN, Red Cross ignore daily reports of Ukraine’s violations of humanitarian law — Shoigu

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Every day Russia submits information to the UN and the Red Cross about Ukraine's non-compliance with humanitarian law, but these reports are ignored, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We record and daily transmit information about incidents to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Regrettably, there is no reaction. Often, international officials claim that they allegedly do not have any information about Ukraine's non-compliance with humanitarian law," Shoigu said.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. Representatives from defense ministries and international organizations, military experts and diplomats from several dozen countries are discussing common threats to global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe. The central theme of the event organized by the Russian Defense Ministry is the establishment of cooperation in the new realities that arise in the process of establishing a multipolar world order.

In all, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 800 delegates from 76 countries are taking part in the forum. Representatives of eight international organizations, including the UN, the CSTO, the SCO, ASEAN, the League of Arab States and the African Union, have also been invited to the conference.