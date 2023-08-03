US base in Syria's Al-Hasakah Governorate comes under rocket fire

BEIRUT, August 3. /TASS/. Several missiles has exploded near the US military base in al-Shaddadi in Syria's southern Al-Hasakah Governorate.

A thick cloud of smoke is rising into the sky from the side of the US base, the Al Ikhbaria TV channel reports. There have been no reports of possible casualties or material damage.

Al-Shaddadi is located near the Al-Jabsa oil field. An unmanned aerial vehicle is now hovering over the area. A spokesperson for the US military command in Baghdad has not yet confirmed the attack on the base.

On June 11, a US military helicopter crashed during landing in al-Shaddadi; 22 servicemen sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. According to one of the versions, the helicopter crashed after being hit by a missile fired from the ground.