North Korean missile probably fell outside Japanese exclusive economic zone — report

TOKYO, July 24. /TASS/. The missile fired by North Korea on Monday has probably fallen outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone, NHK television reported, citing Japanese government officials.

According to the Kyodo news service, North Korea may have fired several ballistic missiles. There have been no reports of damage in connection with the incidents.

Japanese patrol ships urged vessels in the area to stay away from the missile’s debris and contact officials immediately if they spot the fragments.

This was the 14th launch since the start of this year. North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan on July 19. Reuters reported, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry, that the first missile flew 550 km and the second 600 km. The maximum altitude of their flight was 50 km.