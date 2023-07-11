NATO countries agree to strengthen arms control — statement

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. During their summit in Vilnius, NATO member states have agreed to further strengthen arms control, the alliance said in the final communique of the Vilnius summit on Tuesday.

"Arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation have made and should continue to make an essential contribution to achieving the Alliance’s security objectives and for ensuring strategic stability and our collective security," the document says.

According to the statement, "after the end of the Cold War, NATO dramatically reduced the number of nuclear weapons stationed in Europe and its reliance on nuclear weapons in NATO strategy."

"Allies remain collectively determined to uphold and support existing disarmament, arms control, and non-proliferation agreements and commitments. We will further strengthen arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation, as a key element of Euro-Atlantic security, taking into account the prevailing security environment and the security of all Allies," the NATO summit communique says.