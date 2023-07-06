Ukrainian president arrives in Prague for talks with Czechia leadership — report

PRAGUE, July 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived in Prague on Thursday for talks with Czech President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech parliament, Milos Vystrcil and Marketa Pekarova-Adamova, Czech television reported.

A motorcade of the Ukrainian delegation headed to Prague Castle for a welcoming ceremony that will be followed by talks with Pavel. The discussion is expected to revolve around the upcoming NATO summit and aid to Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader is set to spend this night in the Czech capital.

Zelensky, arriving in Prague from Sofia, is scheduled to hold talks with Fiala, members of the Czech cabinet and the presidents of both chambers of the parliament on Friday. His itinerary will take him to Turkey afterward.

Czechia provides comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, including military aid, which has totaled about 5 billion crowns (about $230 million) to date.