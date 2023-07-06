Zelensky holding out for NATO’s direct involvement in Ukraine conflict, Lukashenko says

MINSK, July 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will insist that Ukraine be accepted for NATO membership and that the bloc get directly involved in the conflict, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with representatives of foreign and Belarusian media outlets.

"He (Zelensky - TASS) will insist on Ukraine being admitted to NATO so that NATO will then join the war against Russia," he said.

According to Lukashenko, Zelensky has finally realized that he will not win the war, and so has gradually started making demands on those who pushed his country into it. The Belarusian leader noted that Zelensky’s demands would, above all, concern money and new weaponry. "By July 11 (the start date of NATO’s Vilnius summit - TASS), they [the NATO countries] will be expected to come up with something to demonstrate" support for Kiev, he said.