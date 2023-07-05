French police detained 4,000 people during riots — Minister

PARIS, July 5. /TASS/. The French police and the gendarmerie have detained 4,000 people during the riots in France, with 10% of detainees having no French citizenship, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said during a hearing in the Senate.

"During the riots, 4,000 people have been detained, with average age of 17," Darmanin said. "About 10% do not have French citizenship, 60% were previously unknown to the police."

According to the minister, the detainees’ age ranges from 11 to 59 years.

The riots

Unrest broke out in France on June 27 after police shot dead a 17-year-old driver of Algerian origin in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he failed to comply with an order to stop his car. The police officer who shot and killed the teenager was detained.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the peak of the riots has passed. In turn, Darmanin said Wednesday that the situation across the country has returned back to normal.

According to the Interior Ministry, about 24,000 arsons were registered during the riots, including over 12,000 cars. The rioters damaged over 2,500 buildings, including 273 law enforcement buildings, about 500 city administration and 168 educational facilities.