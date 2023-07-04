Ukraine changes strategy of its counteroffensive – security chief

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov said on Tuesday that Ukraine has changed strategy in its offensive.

According to Danilov, forward movement is not the number one priority for the Ukrainian army at this point of the offensive. The key task now, in his words, is to wipe out as many troops and weapons as possible. "Now the war of extermination means the war for kilometers. <…> We are acting calmly, step by step," he wrote on his Twitter account.

The Ukrainian army has been making futile attempts to stage an offensive since the beginning of the month. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on June 22 that since the beginning of the counteroffensive, Ukraine’s losses had exceeded 13,000 troops. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian forces are not seeing success in any area.