Zelensky says he discussed ZNPP with Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said he discussed the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I have held the first phone call in a series of important phone calls: It was with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," Zelensky said on Telegram. "I have brought up to the attention of the prime minister the threatening situation <...> at the Zaporozhye NPP."

He said "Ukraine’s partners should demonstrate a principled reaction, for example, at the NATO summit in Vilnius."

Zelensky also said he had reviewed the situation on the battlefield and "shared the Ukrainian assessment of the attempted mutiny in Russia and the impact of this situation on the progress of military operations.".