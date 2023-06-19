Israel’s defense ministry denies potential transfer of tanks to Ukraine

TEL AVIV, June 19. TASS/. Reports from the local mass media regarding the possibility of Israel supplying Merkava tanks from its surpluses to Ukraine are not true, the press service of the Israeli Ministry of Defense told TASS on Monday.

"The reports regarding the transfer of Israeli tanks to Ukraine are false," the press service said. "Following the war in Europe, several countries expressed interest in acquiring Merkava tanks from the IDF's [Israel Defense Forces - TASS] surplus. The discussions have not yet resulted in an agreement and await approval from the Ministry of Defense as well as the interested countries," the Ministry noted.

It was reported earlier that negotiations were underway regarding supplies of about 200 decommissioned Merkava Generation 2 and 3 tanks to two countries.

The Merkava main battle tank has been produced in Israel since 1979. The fourth generation of such tanks is now in service with the Israel Defense Forces.