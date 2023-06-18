Chinese foreign minister demands US adhere to principle of one China

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. China demands the United States stick to the principle of one China and refrain from helping separatists in Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday at a meeting with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We insist that the United States adhere to the one-China principle and bilateral agreements, implement its commitments concerning the refusal from supporting activists of the so-called movement for Taiwan’s independence," China’s Central Television quoted him as saying.

According to the Chinese minister, the Taiwan issues is an important problem that affects China’s key interests and is linked with "the most obvious risks."

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.