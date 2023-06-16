Russia appreciates Algeria’s willingness to help resolve Ukraine crisis, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Moscow is grateful to Algeria for its desire to help resolve the Ukraine crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In response to the moderator’s question as to what Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune would like to say to the audience following the forum, the Algerian leader said that his country was ready to offer its mediation services to resolve the conflict around Ukraine. Putin, in turn, said that the Algerian president had shown great interest in what was happening in Ukraine and "called for peace" during their one-on-one talks on Thursday. "We appreciate your position, Mr. President, as well as your willingness to help, particularly supporting our efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine," the Russian head of state said.

The Algerian president’s visit to Russia and his address to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum indicate his leadership qualities and respect for the national interests of his country, Putin pointed out. "We have always - for decades - had good, deep and literally friendly relations with Algeria, many other countries of the region, Africa in general and Arab countries. We can see that the leaders of these countries are primarily guided by their national interests," the Russian head of state emphasized.