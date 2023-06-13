Iranian president says his country ready to join BRICS

CARACAS, June 13. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized the growing role of regional organizations in shaping a new multipolar world, addressing a meeting with Venezuelan youth in Caracas on Tuesday.

"Therefore, we have joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and expressed our readiness to join BRICS," Raisi said in a live broadcast on Venezolana de Television, a state TV channel.

The Iranian president also pointed to the need to reform the United Nations, primarily the UN Security Council. "Today it is an organization of governments, but it should become an organization of the peoples," Raisi stressed.