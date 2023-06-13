Belarus to focus on mass production of 122mm rocket

MINSK, June 13. /TASS/. Belarus will concentrate on mass-producing the 122mm rocket as part of its ammunition production localization program, Chairman of the State Military Industry Committee Dmitry Pantus said on Tuesday.

"At the instruction of the head of state that was issued at the end of last year, the Committee jointly with the industry ministry’s enterprises have organized mass production of munitions in our country, focusing on the most widely used type of munition - the 122mm rocket," the SB. Belarus Segodnya media outlet quoted him as saying during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to a defense-sector enterprise in the Minsk Region.

"In the near future we plan to develop this area and expand our capacities," he said.

Lukashenko set the goal of localizing munitions production in June 2021.