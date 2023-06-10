German party urges to stop supporting Ukraine if its role in Nord Stream sabotage proven

BERLIN, June 10. /TASS/. The parliamentary faction of the Alternative for Germany, a right-wing populist political party, urged the German government to identify those responsible for explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and to stop supporting Ukraine if the Kiev government’s role in these attacks is proven.

In a statement released on Friday, the party said that "evidence proving that it was Ukraine who initiated the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is adding up."

"If it turns out that the government of Ukraine or forces acting under its control were indeed responsible for practical measures aimed at ploting or carrying out sabotage attacks on Germany’s critical infrastructure, <…> further aid will be unimaginable," the party said. "In this case, all pledges must be withdrawn, and all financial payments frozen."

The party demanded that the German government "take all possible measures to finally solve the case of the pipeline explosions and duly inform the public about the findings."

The Washington Post said on Tuesday the CIA had received a tip from an unnamed European intelligence agency that a group of six Ukrainian special forces’ servicemen was planning to blow up the pipeline running from Russia to Germany. The country in question is not named under request from the newspaper’s sources. The paper said that although the information provided by the source could not be immediately verified, the CIA shared this report with Germany and other European countries.