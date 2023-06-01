UN General Assembly elects Trinidad and Tobago representative as president of 78th session

UNITED NATIONS, June 1. /TASS/. The representative of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, diplomat Dennis Francis was elected as the President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, a TASS correspondent reported.

Francis was the only candidate running for the post. He has been working as a diplomat for 40 years. He was his country’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, to the World Trade Organization and to the UN Human Rights Council.

He also served in the UN specialized agencies in Vienna and Rome.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly will begin this September.