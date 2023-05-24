US uses Al-Tanf military base for plotting sabotage acts against Russia — Naryshkin

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The United States uses its Al-Tanf military base in Syria on the border with Iraq and Jordan for training militants of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) for acts of sabotage in Russian regions, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said at an international meeting of high-level security representatives on Wednesday.

"According to our information, the US Al-Tanf military base located on the border of Syria, Jordan and Iraq is used to train ISIL [the former name of the IS) militants for carrying out subversive acts; moreover, not only on Syrian territory but also in Russian regions," the foreign intelligence chief said.

The Unites States continues to keep its illegal military presence in northeastern Syria, actually occupying a part of the sovereign state, Naryshkin pointed out.

"They keep exerting sanctions pressure on Damascus, preventing the country’s recovery," he added.