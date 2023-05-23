Republic of Srpska highly values dialogue with Russia — President Dodik

BELGRADE, May 23. /TASS/. The Republic of Srpska highly values regular contacts with Russian representatives, in particular, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina,) Milorad Dodik, said on Tuesday.

"The most important thing is that we meet regularly, that we talk, that in such a difficult situation the Russian president finds time to speak with the small Republic of Srpska in my person, and that is something that is always impressing," he said in an interview with the RTRS television channel after his meeting with Putin.

"I will meet with Putin whenever possible and will talk about everything. Those who think that it is wrong to meet with Putin lose elections all the time and will never win because they don’t feel the same as people, they don’t feel what people want," Dodik said.

He stressed earlier that the Republic of Srpska will cooperate with Russia and the West should respect this choice.