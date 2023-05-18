China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs meets with Zelensky — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, May 18. /TASS/. China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, has met with President Vladimir Zelensky during his visit to Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing on Thursday.

"During Special Representative Li Hui's visit to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met with him. Li also held meetings with other Ukrainian officials," Wang said.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui visited Kiev on May 16-17. He said that there was no universal method for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. China will provide assistance in its own way for handling the problem.

Earlier, it was reported that Li held separate meetings with the chief of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrey Yermak, and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.