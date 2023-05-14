Baku says its positions on border with Armenia came under mortar shelling

BAKU, May 14. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Sunday the Azerbaijani army positions on the border with Armenia came under mortar shelling.

"At 8:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. Moscow time) on May 14, the Armenian army, from the positions near the settlement of Yenikend, opened fire from 60mm mortars at the positions of the Azerbijani army near the settlement of Denirchidam," it said.

Tensions at the Zodsky section on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border grew on the evening on May 10. According to the Azerbaijani defense ministry, two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed and another one was wounded as a result of clashes on May 11-12.