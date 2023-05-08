China-Central Asia summit to take place in Xi’an on May 18-19 — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, May 8. /TASS/. China’s Xi’an will host the China-Central Asia Summit, which will take place on May 18-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced Monday.

"The China-Central Asia Summit will take place on May 18-19 in the city of Xi’an in the Shaanxi Province. The forum will be led by Chinese President Xi Jinping," the spokeswoman said.

Leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will also take part in the summit.

According to another statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website, presidents of the abovementioned countries (except Turkmenistan) will also make state visits to China between May 16 and 20.