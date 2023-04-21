Sudan welcomes countries’ plans to evacuate their citizens from Khartoum — MFA

CAIRO, April 22. /TASS/. Sudan welcomes other governments’ plans to evacuate their citizens from the country’s capital of Khartoum, a Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, according to the Al Hadath TV channel.

"We are positive about countries’ requests for the evacuation of their citizens," he said, adding that the ceasefire announced on Friday was the result of "the current humanitarian situation and counties' requests for the return of their citizens [from Sudan]."

The United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France are said to be among the countries that are taking steps to evacuate their citizens from Khartoum.

On Thursday, Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces agreed to a ceasefire with the Sudanese army for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, mediated by Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, clashes between the army and the RSF continued on Friday, as follows from reports by Arab television channels. The sides are accusing each other of attacks on Khartoum’s residential quarters.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the army’s commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Committee puts the number of victims at more than 200. According to the committee, over 1,000 have been wounded and more than 3,300 had to flee their homes.