US Treasury officials to discuss enforcement of sanctions against Russia in Europe, Asia

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. US Treasury Department officials will travel to Austria, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland later this month to discuss efforts to counter the evasion of anti-Russian sanctions, the Treasury said in a press release on Sunday.

According to the document, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson will visit Switzerland on April 16-18, Italy on April 19, Austria on April 20-21 and Germany on April 21-22. Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg’s schedule includes trips to Kazakhstan on April 23-26 and to Kyrgyzstan on April 27-28. The two officials will "continue the Treasury Department’s work countering" the evasion of anti-Russian sanctions.

US agencies will seek to deny businesses that provide material support to Russia’s special military operation "access to the world’s most important markets," the Treasury said. The United States has imposed sanctions on companies in over 20 countries, targeting "sanctions evasion networks," it added.