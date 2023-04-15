Taliban say Kazakhstan is ready to welcome its diplomats

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/ Kazakhstan is ready to welcome new diplomats representing the interim government of Afghanistan, the office of Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister of Afghanistan's interim government formed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), said on Saturday after a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin.

Kazakhstan's deputy prime minister said that Kazakhstan has had good relations with Afghanistan throughout mutual history and that new Afghan diplomats will be welcomed to Kazakhstan in the near future, their mission being to strengthen these relations, Baradar’s office said in a statement posted on its Twitter page.

Earlier, Baradar addressed Zhumangarin with a request to the Kazakh government for accepting new Afghan diplomats.

The talks also concerned a number of aspects of trading and economic cooperation, including railway projects.

In February this year, the Taliban government appointed a new staff of the Afghan Consulate-General in Istanbul. Earlier, the Taliban also appointed new diplomats to the Afghan embassy in Tehran. The Taliban have also taken over the Afghan diplomatic missions in Pakistan, Russia and China.

At the same time, not a single country has recognized the legitimacy of Afghanistan’s interim government so far.