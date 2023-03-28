Western position at UNSC speaks of US’ guilt in Nord Streams sabotage — German lawmaker

BERLIN, March 28. /TASS/. The Western countries' refusal to support the Russian-Chinese resolution on the international investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage at the UN Security Council speaks of their willingness not to make public the United States' involvement in the sabotage, Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag (German parliament) for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and a member of the Committee on Climate Action and Energy, told TASS.

"The decision to abstain [from voting] clearly demonstrates that the Western countries proceed from the fact that the gas pipelines were blown up by the US. If they assumed that it was Russia’s fault, they would have adopted it [the resolution]," the lawmaker said. "[According to them,] the truth must never be unveiled. Concealment tactics have already spawned grotesque and absurd myths about sabotages using a sailing yacht. The refusal to involve Russia [in the investigation] is also indicative of these cover-up tactics," he stressed.

"The investigation has long established US involvement. Russia, as a victim, would of course have made everything public. The West does not want that," Kotre pointed out.