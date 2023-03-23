Zelensky’s trip to Kherson Region another imitation of victory — official

GENICHESK, March 23. /TASS/. Reports about Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the Kiev-controlled right bank of Dnieper in the Kherson Region are connected to Kiev’s intent to shift focus from the negative situation on the frontline and the new Russian-Chinese agreements, says Alexander Malkevich, advisor to the Acting Head of the Kherson Region.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky’s press office announced that the Ukrainian president visited Kherson, the settlement of Posad-Pokrovskoye and a regional power facility.

"The Ukrainian people are extremely unlucky to have a president, whose entire point of existence is victories in the informational sphere. That is, when the situation on the frontline is difficult for Ukrainian armed forces, and when Russia signs long-term agreements with China, effectively defining the new system of international relations, Zelensky tries to force himself on agenda by his staged trips," Malkevich said.

He also connected Zelensky’s trip to the preparation for the potential Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"I would not be surprised if it [Zelensky’s trip - TASS] focused on preparation of another slaughter of people. Because Kiev desperately needs a counteroffensive for its report to Western puppeteers. Best-case scenario would be to show some success. Worst-case scenario: to force the West to ship new, more lethal weapons at the cost of deaths of its own soldiers. Kiev is not concerned over people’s lives - we have been seeing for a long time already," he said.